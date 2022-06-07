Motorola has officially announced the latest smartphone from its stable — the G82. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other retail outlets on June 14 for a starting price of Rs 19,999.

The G series has for long enjoyed a reputation of delivering solid mid-range devices, and the G82 looks set to follow in its predecessors' footsteps. The phone boasts of a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, The G82 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC (system-on-a-chip) and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 5G support, a hybrid dual SIM tray — one slot can be used for a SIM card or a memory card up to 1 TB.

The G82 is rated IP57 —limited dust resistance and resistant to water at a 15-degree angle, such as rainfall. It houses a fingerprint sensor on the side and comes with a near-stock Android 12 out of the box.

As with all Motorola phones, the G82 should get one more Android OS update and two years of security updates. Whether that means just Android 13, considering it’s around the corner, or next year's Android update remains to be seen.

Cameras

The Moto G82 has a 50 MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation — the company claims it's the only smartphone with a 50 MP sensor equipped with OIS — an 8 MP ultrawide, 118-degree field-of-view lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The main lens is capable of shooting video in full HD at 30 frames per second.

Software features for the rear camera array include Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Live Filter, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR, Night Vision, Pro Mode, 50MP High Resolution Mode, and Super Resolution.