moto g14 launches in India with vegan leather finish under Rs 10,000

Motorola, on Thursday, announced that it is launching the moto g14 in a fresh array of colours and even in a vegan leather finish, which the company claims is a first-of-a-kind in the price segment.

The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor under the hood. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

The moto g14 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, recharged by the 20W Type-C TurboPower charger. The moto g14's main camera setup features a 50MP primary shooter and a specialised Macro Vision. On the front, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

It also offers an IP52-rated water- and dust-resistant design, a Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock technology and dual-band WiFi. Running on Android 13, the device comes with a promise of an upgrade to Android 14 , coupled with three years of security updates.

The moto g14 is available in four colours — Butter Cream and Pale Lilac in vegan leather finish, along with Sky Blue and Steel Grey with premium acrylic glass finish. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and can be purchased on Flipkart, Motorola India’s official website, and leading retail stores.