Moto Edge 40 launched in India, sales begin on May 30 — Check specifications, price and availability

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  May 23, 2023 4:39:29 PM IST (Published)

Motorola on Tuesday officially announced its latest smartphone, the Moto Edge 40, in India.

The Moto Edge 40 boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and offers a storage capacity of 256 GB. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. It has also been rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.
With a 4,400 mAh battery, Motorola claims that the device can last over a day. Additionally, the smartphone supports 68W fast charging, which, the company says, can charge the device for an entire day in just 10 minutes. The device also comes with 15W wireless charging.
The Moto Edge 40 features a 50MP main sensor coupled with a 13MP ultrawide lens, on the back. On the front, the device sports a 32MP shooter.
The device runs Android 13 out of the box and comes in three colour options — Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Viva Magenta.
Sales of the Moto Edge 40 are scheduled to commence on May 30, and it will be priced at Rs 29,999. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as Motorola's official website.
