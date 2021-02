Are you looking for a smartphone on a budget? If yes, then your search ends at Motorola Moto E7 Power. It's one of those smartphones that deserve your attention if you are looking for something under Rs 10,000. After teasing people online for a few days, the Moto E7 Power made its debut in India on Friday (February 19).

Specifications

The Moto E7 Power has modest specifications, designed to cater to all the needs of the masses. It’s built around a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ display with a waterdrop-style display notch and features dual rear cameras — a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The smartphone’s cameras come with preloaded features such as portrait mode, panorama, face beauty and HDR among others. It also comes with Google Lens integration.

It has a 5,000mAh battery which is said to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The makers also claim that the smartphone can stream music and videos for 76 hours and 14 hours, respectively, and allows a user to browse the internet for 12 hours on a single charge. The phone uses a Mediatek chipset. Other key highlights include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Coral Red and Tahiti Blue. It will be available for sale from 12 noon on February 26 on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Price

The smartphone has been launched in two RAM variants — 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB — which have different price tags. There is a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion by up to 1TB.

2GB + 32GB storage variant: Rs 7,499.

4GB + 64GB storage model: Rs 8,299.

Competitors