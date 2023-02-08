Moto e13 to launch on February 8, starting at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart

The moto e13 will come in three colours — Aurora Green, Cosmic Black and Creamy White. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart online and other retail stores.

Moto is launching its latest budget smartphone, the moto e13, today and has listed the features of this device on Flipkart. Read more to find out what this new smartphone has to offer and see if it fits what you’re looking for.

Specifications

The moto e13 is powered by the UNISOC T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery, which is usually seen only in flagships and with its 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, the screen on time will not disappoint. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality, another high-end smartphone feature.

This budget offering from moto will run on the Android 13 Go edition out of the box. Go edition is Android’s operating system solution for entry-level smartphones which have 2 GB or less RAM. It makes the phone run lighter, saves data and offers an overall smooth experience with apps running 30 percent faster according to Android.

The main camera on the back is a 13MP AI sensor, as moto is calling it, with a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The device is also rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand some splashes of water and slight dust.

Availability

The moto e13 will come in three colours — Aurora Green, Cosmic Black and Creamy White. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart online and other retail stores.