Most Indian viewers consume online content during office hours, finds survey

With the online content on mobile phones increasing, most Indian viewers consume the content during the traditional office hours of 10 am-6 pm, a recent survey said.

As per the survey conducted jointly by KPMG and Eros Now, Indians spend more than around 70 minutes per day on online video platforms, with a consumption frequency of 12.5 times a week or more than once a day, it said.

For this report, a survey was commissioned across 1,458 over-the-top users in 16 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Panipat, Nagpur and Madurai, to ascertain the usage of OTT platforms by consumers.

"Nearly 87 percent of the respondents consumed content on their mobile phones, with nearly 28 percent of the respondents consuming content during the traditional office hours of 10 am-6 pm," the report said.

The customer sets are fairly heterogeneous, there is a trend of homogeneity that was observed in terms of consumption frequency and duration across age groups, income levels and genders, it said.

The report stated that movies have a larger viewership contributionÂ on smart TV and larger screens and are also more tailored to the SVOD (subscription video on demand) premium subscription business.

"Well known global franchises may find a niche audience but predominantly, it will be Indian narratives that will be popular," it said.

Also, original content is fast emerging as an important category, with close to 10 percent respondents alluding to the preference for the same.

"This is significant given the limited supply on original content on platforms at present, as compared to library content," the report noted. The study highlighted that freshness and uniqueness of content are the key determining factors for installation and uninstallation of apps, as well as respondents subscribing to platforms.

"Nearly 87 percent of the respondents install an app considering the quality of content," it said. Around 30 percent of the respondents prefer watching content in languages other than Hindi and English, the report said.