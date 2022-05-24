MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar collaborates with entities on India's AI language translation platform

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday held a brainstorming session with startups, researchers and others for developing the country’s artificial intelligence-enabled language translation platform Bhashini, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Bhashini aims to curb language barrier in communications and making information accessible in local language of users.

"We see the role of startups in the innovation, development as well as consumption of technology. It is an important part of Narendra Modi ji’s vision for opportunities for India’s youth and connecting all Indians. Whereas BharatNet and 5G shall catalyse the 'connecting all Indians' to internet goal, initiatives like Bhashini shall ensure that the citizens consume the internet and digital government service in their own languages," the minister said.

Bhashini platform will make Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) resources available to MSMEs, startups and individual innovators in the public domain.

"This mission aims to empower Indian citizens by connecting them to the digital initiatives of the country in their own language thereby leading to digital inclusion. The Bhashini platform is interoperable and will catalyse the entire digital ecosystem," the statement said.

A total of 73 startups from the field of AI and language technology participated in the session which was held through video conferencing.