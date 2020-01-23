Smart Tech
More details about the iPhone 12 design revealed
Updated : January 23, 2020 02:49 PM IST
The report claimed that the iPhone 12 will come in three size versions, including 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch, but Apple will release two distinct 6.1-inch models.
The new iPad Pro models will be launched in the first quarter and will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for increased accuracy in depth-of-field photography.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more