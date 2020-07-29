  • SENSEX
Month since Chinese app ban, domestic apps add millions of active users, millions too in VC funding

Updated : July 29, 2020 09:07 PM IST

India banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner, UC Browser, ClubFactory, and WeChat, among others.
Sharechat says it has seen a 3.5x growth in daily users, with Monthly Active Users (MAUs) standing at 140 million in July
Chingari confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that it raised a round of $1.3 million from AngeList.
