India Month since Chinese app ban, domestic apps add millions of active users, millions too in VC funding Updated : July 29, 2020 09:07 PM IST India banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner, UC Browser, ClubFactory, and WeChat, among others. Sharechat says it has seen a 3.5x growth in daily users, with Monthly Active Users (MAUs) standing at 140 million in July Chingari confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that it raised a round of $1.3 million from AngeList. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply