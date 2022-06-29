Montblanc to release first smartwatch running Wear OS 3 with iOS support

Montblanc is releasing Summit 3, a smartwatch which the company claims will be the first running Wear OS 3 coming out of the box. To top that, it will also come with iOS support. The smartwatch is priced at a whopping $1,290 in the United States.

This comes against the backdrop of other smartwatches running Wear OS possibly dropping iOS support. While smartwatches running on the 4100 Plus chipset with the older Wear OS 2 will get updated to the newer version later this year, it is unclear whether they will support iOS. Smartwatches outside of the Apple Watch have never been popular with iPhone users, thanks to the ecosystem that Apple has managed to keep intact over the years.

The company’s decision to launch an iOS-compatible watch could probably pave way for brands like Fossil and Mobvoi to release smartwatches with the iOS compatibility, or retain it from Wear OS 2 when users update their OS.