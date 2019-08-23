Technology
Money made free: Here's all you need to know about Google Pay
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:14 PM IST
Based on Unified Payment Interface, it allows users to directly send money to bank accounts in a few seconds.
It comes with eight different Indian languages for enhanced user experience.
One can transfer money, make payments for rent, mobile bill, online shopping and others.
