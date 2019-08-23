Money made free: Here's all you need to know about Google Pay

With the wave of digitisation, we have several applications today that allow you to make a transaction in no time. However, only a few of them charge zero transaction fee. Google Pay is one of them.

Google Pay, which was earlier known as Tez, has simplified the process of money transaction to a great extent. Based on Unified Payment Interface, it allows users to directly send money to bank accounts in a few seconds. It comes with eight different Indian languages for enhanced user experience.

Hereâ€™s all you need to know about Google Pay:

Transactions:

For money transactions, all you need to do is install the application. It is available on both Google Play Store (for Android users) and App Store (for Apple users). After installation, set your screen lock and link with your bank account following the instructions. Now, you are all set to go! One can transfer money, make payments for rent, mobile bill, online shopping and others. All you need is the bank details of both, the sender and the receiver. You can also transfer money directly to your contacts if they are users as well.

Lucrative Rewards:

Earn up to Rs 1,00,000 from its rewards in the form of scratch cards and cash backs. Interestingly, you donâ€™t have to hunt for these coupon codes and other rewards. The amount will be directly deposited to your account if you win.

Security:

Google Pay ensures the protection of your bank details and money. To safeguard your account, it also features screen lock and fingerprint. Just in case you need assistance, you can use the phone and chat support provided round the clock.

Smart Features: