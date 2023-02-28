Mobile World Congress 2023: Xiaomi 13 Pro launched — Check price, features, and more

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched in India, while the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite made their global debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its flagship-grade Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The Xiaomi 13 series comprises the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphones which were unveiled at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.
Price and availability
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is launched at a price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage model and the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on purchases made via ICICI bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 69,999.
The phone will go on an early sale on March 6, on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios and the initial 1,000 customers will stand a chance to win an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box.
The first mass sale of the Xiaomi 13 Pro would be on March 10 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios.
Design
The Xiaomi 13 Pro features an ultra-slim body with a metal frame and a glass sandwich design. It features a punch-hole design on the front and a bezel-less display. The phone will be available in two colour options, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.
Specifications
The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel provides a peak brightness of 1900 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.
The flagship smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP 1-inch Sony sensor, 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and Leica’s Floating Lens element alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a macro mode.
On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a big 32MP selfie camera.
Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with MIUI 14, based on Android 13 out of the box.
The smartphone is powered by a decent 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Other features of the phone include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Atmos, Dual speakers, and more.
Xiaomi also unveiled wireless augmented reality glasses at the Mobile World Congress 2023. It is the company’s latest attempt to build momentum in a virtual/augmented reality arena.
Dubbed Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass, the concept device is designed to let users gesture using its embedded camera to select and open apps, swipe through pages and exit apps to return to the start page, without the need for a smartphone.