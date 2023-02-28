English
Mobile World Congress 2023: Xiaomi 13 Pro launched — Check price, features, and more

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 7:40:46 PM IST (Published)

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched in India, while the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite made their global debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its flagship-grade Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The Xiaomi 13 series comprises the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphones which were unveiled at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

Price and availability


The Xiaomi 13 Pro is launched at a price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage model and the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on purchases made via ICICI bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 69,999.

The phone will go on an early sale on March 6, on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios and the initial 1,000 customers will stand a chance to win an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box.

The first mass sale of the Xiaomi 13 Pro would be on March 10 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios.

Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus to launch its first foldable smartphone by year-end

Design

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features an ultra-slim body with a metal frame and a glass sandwich design. It features a punch-hole design on the front and a bezel-less display. The phone will be available in two colour options, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel provides a peak brightness of 1900 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.

The flagship smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP  1-inch Sony sensor, 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and Leica’s Floating Lens element alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a macro mode.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a big 32MP selfie camera.

Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OPPO showcases its latest foldable smartphone, Find N2 Flip

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with MIUI 14, based on Android 13 out of the box.

The smartphone is powered by a decent 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Other features of the phone include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Atmos, Dual speakers, and more.

The Xiaomi 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The battery life of the device is also impressive, as it can be fully charged in just 38 minutes using the 67 Watt Charger according to the company. The Xiaomi 13 also features the Leica-branded camera.
The last on the lineup, Xiaomi 13 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and is extremely lightweight, making it easy to carry around.
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus unveils OnePlus 11 Concept with innovative active cooling technology

Xiaomi also unveiled wireless augmented reality glasses at the Mobile World Congress 2023. It is the company’s latest attempt to build momentum in a virtual/augmented reality arena.

Dubbed Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass, the concept device is designed to let users gesture using its embedded camera to select and open apps, swipe through pages and exit apps to return to the start page, without the need for a smartphone.

Catch the live updates of the Mobile World Congress 2023 here.
    X