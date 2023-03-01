English
Mobile World Congress 2023: TECNO launches its first foldable, PHANTOM V Fold

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 1, 2023 2:00:25 PM IST (Published)

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, TECNO's sub-brand PHANTOM announced its first foldable smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold, marking the brand's entry into the foldable device market. The phone features two flagship screens, including a 6.42-inch sub-screen with a micro-curved design.

When unfolded, the phone boasts a 7.85-inch display with an ultra-flat screen. The phone's main inner screen is enhanced by TECNO's self-developed, aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge, which creates an ultra-flat surface that is virtually crease-free.
The PHANTOM V Fold's 5-lens photography system features three rear lenses and two front lenses, with the 50MP Super Night main camera. Additionally, the phone is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor.
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: realme GT3 launched with 240W charing power
The device comes with 12GB of RAM and offers 256 GB and 512GB of storage options. It is also equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery, with rapid 45W charging, which according to TECNO, is capable of boosting the phone to 40 percent in just 15 minutes and fully charging in just 55 minutes.
The operating system (OS) on the foldable is called HiOS13 Fold and is based on Google's Android 13, specially designed for foldable devices.
Over 2000 apps have been adapted to support the phone's foldable design, making it a great option for those who want a seamless transition between their mobile and tablet devices. The PHANTOM V Fold's sub-screen can be used as a multitasking space or for video playback, while the main screen provides a larger, more immersive experience.
Catch the live updates of the Mobile World Congress 2023 here.
