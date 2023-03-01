Mobile World Congress 2023: realme GT3 launched with 240W charing power

According to the company, realme GT3 is equipped with three maxed-out charging chipsets that work together to achieve 240W charging power. With this power, the GT3 can charge the phone battery up to 20 percent in just 80 seconds and up to 50 percent in just four minutes. realme claims that the device's 4600mAh battery can be fully charged in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds
realme launched its latest flagship smartphone, the realme GT3, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The GT3 is equipped with a charging power of 240W, making it the ultimate answer to battery anxiety.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will
Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The realme GT3 offers users the maximum charging power possible under USB-C standards. The 240W charging power ensures that the smartphone can be charged in minutes and even seconds, making it ideal for users who are always on the go.
According to the company, realme GT3 is equipped with three maxed-out charging chipsets that work together to achieve 240W charging power. With this power, the GT3 can charge the phone battery up to 20 percent in just 80 seconds and up to 50 percent in just four minutes. realme claims that the device's 4600mAh battery can be fully charged in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds.
In addition to its charging capabilities, the realme GT3 is equipped with a 6580mm2-large VC liquid cooling system, which ensures that the device does not overheat even when charging at high speeds. The smartphone also comes in a range of variants, including 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB, to cater to different storage needs.
The realme GT3 has a translucent window next to the camera module, through which users can see a polished chipset deco, an NFC chipset, and the Pulse Interface System with a C-shaped RGB lighting ring inside. The device is also available in two colours, Booster Black and Pulse White.
Realme will be the first brand in the industry to mass-produce the 240W fast charging technology, which sets a new benchmark for smartphone charging power. The launch of the realme GT3 is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its mission to provide its customers with the latest technology.
The global recommended retail price for realme GT3 will start from $649.
Catch the live updates of the Mobile World Congress 2023 here.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!