Mobile World Congress 2023: realme GT3 launched with 240W charing power

realme launched its latest flagship smartphone, the realme GT3, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The GT3 is equipped with a charging power of 240W, making it the ultimate answer to battery anxiety.

The realme GT3 offers users the maximum charging power possible under USB-C standards. The 240W charging power ensures that the smartphone can be charged in minutes and even seconds, making it ideal for users who are always on the go.

According to the company, realme GT3 is equipped with three maxed-out charging chipsets that work together to achieve 240W charging power. With this power, the GT3 can charge the phone battery up to 20 percent in just 80 seconds and up to 50 percent in just four minutes. realme claims that the device's 4600mAh battery can be fully charged in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

In addition to its charging capabilities, the realme GT3 is equipped with a 6580mm2-large VC liquid cooling system, which ensures that the device does not overheat even when charging at high speeds. The smartphone also comes in a range of variants, including 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB, to cater to different storage needs.

The realme GT3 has a translucent window next to the camera module, through which users can see a polished chipset deco, an NFC chipset, and the Pulse Interface System with a C-shaped RGB lighting ring inside. The device is also available in two colours, Booster Black and Pulse White.

Realme will be the first brand in the industry to mass-produce the 240W fast charging technology, which sets a new benchmark for smartphone charging power. The launch of the realme GT3 is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its mission to provide its customers with the latest technology.

The global recommended retail price for realme GT3 will start from $649.

