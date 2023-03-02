Mobile World Congress 2023: Over 88,500 people from 202 countries attended

The Mobile World Congress 2023 is expected to have an economic impact of 350 million euros and create 7,400 part-time jobs in the city of Barcelona.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 will be wrapped up on Thursday, March 2, after attracting more than 88,500 in-person attendees from over 202 countries and territories, GSMA shared in a statement. The event, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, boasted more than 2,400 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners, as well as over 1,000 speakers and thought leaders.

The GSMA Ministerial Programme was a highlight of the event, bringing together 196 delegations from over 150 countries, including nearly 70 ministers and over 100 heads of regulatory authorities. This year's event was the largest gathering of delegations ever.

According to GSMA, MWC 2023 saw over 40 percent of keynote speakers coming from adjacent industries, with more than 40 percent of them being women. Attendees at the director level and above made up over half of all attendees, with 21 percent being C-suite executives and 26 percent being female attendees.

The 4YFN (Four Years From Now) programme also attracted almost 800 exhibitors, more than 375 speakers, and over 250 pitching sessions. This provided an opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions and network with industry experts.

More than 2,400 journalists and industry analysts from around the world reported on the event in person, while millions of people watched the keynote sessions on MWC Barcelona, Mobile World Live, and partner platforms.

The Mobile World Congress 2023 was expected to have an economic impact of 350 million euros and create 7,400 part-time jobs in the city of Barcelona. However, the GSMA said it expects to exceed this forecast and will provide an update in due course.