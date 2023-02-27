Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus unveils OnePlus 11 Concept with innovative active cooling technology

OnePlus unveiled its latest concept smartphone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The device boasts cutting-edge features that are sure to capture the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.

One of the main features of the OnePlus 11 Concept is the new active cooling technology called Active CryoFlux. This technology is a game-changer in cooling technology as it can reduce the temperature of the device up to 2.1 degrees, improving the frame rate by three to four frames per second (fps) during gameplay. This technology is sure to be a hit among gamers who are looking for an immersive gaming experience on their smartphones.

The Active CryoFlux technology also comes in handy while charging the device. The technology can reduce the temperature by 1.6 degrees, making the charging process faster and safer. The cooling technology is achieved through micro-liquid flowing through the pipelines, a significant innovation in smartphone cooling.

One of the device's standout features is the icy-cold Active CryoFlux liquid that flows through the camera in a halo. This feature is sure to make the device stand out from the rest of the smartphones in the market.

The OnePlus 11 Concept is targeted towards gamers who demand high-performance devices that can handle graphic-intensive games. The device is currently a concept phone, and OnePlus has not revealed any plans to launch it in the market.

The concept smartphone is based on OnePlus' latest flagship the OnePlus 11, which was launched earlier in February.

However, the launch of the OnePlus 11 Concept has generated a lot of buzz in the smartphone industry, and it will be interesting to see if OnePlus decides to launch the device in the future.