Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus to showcase a 11 Series concept phone

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 13, 2023 3:26:03 PM IST (Published)

This is the third concept phone coming from OnePlus stable, after the OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition Concept and the OnePlus 8T Concept.

Last week, OnePlus announced during its Cloud 11 event that it will be showcasing a OnePlus 11 concept phone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 3 in Barcelona. Other than the announcement, no other details of the concept phone were revealed.

This is the third concept phone coming from OnePlus stable, after the OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition Concept and the OnePlus 8T Concept. Interestingly, neither of the devices hit the stores and it is reasonable for one to expect the same from the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept.
While there were rumours that the new concept phone could be a foldable, as one has been due from OnePlus for long due, but the company has already said it has plans to release a foldable phone later this year. So, that’s out of the question. There is also no set pattern based on previous announcements which could give us a hint of what's to come.
The first concept phone from OnePlus, which was based on the 7T McLaren Edition and was called OnePlus Concept One, showcased a “Papaya Orange” stitched leather back with invisible cameras. The company said that the design was inspired by the electrochromic roof on the McLaren 720S. This was featured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.
Also Read: OnePlus announces pop-ups in 7 cities to showcase newly launched OnePlus 11 5G and more
Later that year, OnePlus showed off its OnePlus 8T Concept, which had a colour-changing back alongside a motion-tracking radar module. 
According to OnePlus, this colour-changing effect is achieved with a film that contains a metal oxide, which sits underneath the phone’s glass back and changes colour as different voltages are applied to it.
This concept phone can also use this motion tracker to do simple things like answering a phone call with a gesture, or offer more advanced functionality like sensing a user’s breathing, The Verge had reported.
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is a yearly event that brings together key players in the mobile industry to showcase the latest products, technologies, and innovations in the mobile space. This year, the event will be held from February 27 to March 3.
Also Read: OnePlus 11 first impressions: Is the Flagship Killer back?
(Edited by : Vijay Anand)
