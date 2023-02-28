Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus to launch its first foldable smartphone by year-end

OnePlus has not yet disclosed any image or design of the upcoming foldable device. However, it can be expected to be priced competitively, given the company's pricing strategy so far. As India is a significant market for the company, we can hope that the foldable makes its way to the Indian market as well.

During its “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, OnePlus made an announcement that it will be launching its first foldable device towards the end of this year. This comes as a surprise for OnePlus fans as the company didn't have much to showcase apart from its concept device, the OnePlus 11 Concept with advanced cooling technology.

While the Chinese smartphone giant didn't reveal any details about the foldable device, it is expected to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

The foldable device market is currently dominated by Samsung and Huawei, with other manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Motorola also joining the race. The foldable phones are priced on the higher side, and OnePlus's entry into this segment will bring in more competition, making it more accessible to consumers.

OnePlus has been known for offering high-end features at affordable prices. The company's flagship devices have been appreciated by consumers worldwide, and the launch of a foldable device is expected to take the competition to the next level.

The company also hinted at something similar during the OnePlus 11 launch earlier in February.

