Mobile World Congress 2023: Motorola confirms a new Moto Razr is under way

The Moto Razr was first launched in 2004 as a flip phone and has been iconic ever since, becoming one of the most popular mobile phones of the Y2K era.

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed that the new version of the famous Moto Razr will be launched very soon, according to CNBC.

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the CEO of Lenovo, which owns Motorola, said that the reception of the foldable phone “is good” and also that the upgrade in the works “is much better”.

The revived Razr came in 2020, which also has a flip form factor but with a bendable touch-screen. It was one of the first foldable smartphones to be launched into the market. According to Yang, the next Razr will focus on the hinge and make sure that it does not leave a visible crease on the display.

CNBC also reported Yang saying that the prices of foldables are quite high at the moment but will reduce in the future which could make the market bigger.

According to research firm IDC, shipments of foldable devices made up just 1.1 percent of all smartphone shipments in 2022 and are only projected to reach 2.8 percent in 2026. Nonetheless, they are viewed by electronics manufacturers as a method to enter the premium smartphone market.

The MWC 2023 also saw a number of foldable smartphones being showcased and even launched — OPPO Find N2 Flip, HONOR Magic Vs, and Moto Rizr with a rollable screen, to name a few.