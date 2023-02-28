Mobile World Congress 2023: Mobile operators make strides towards net zero, GSMA report reveals

The mobile industry is also improving its climate reporting, with 67 operators, accounting for 79 percent of mobile revenue and 66 percent of global connections, disclosing to the CDP in 2022, an increase of seven operators on the previous year. A record 36 operators received an “A” score for their disclosures, up from 22 the previous year.

The annual Mobile Net Zero report, published by the GSMA on Tuesday, showed that the mobile industry is making significant progress towards net zero, with 24 percent of its global electricity now sourced from renewable sources, up from 14 percent in 2020 and 18 percent in 2021.

The report tracks the industry’s progress towards net zero and highlights the steps taken by mobile operators to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, including investing in 5G technology, retiring legacy networks, and transitioning to electric vehicle fleets.

The report also notes the industry’s commitment to making its supply chain more sustainable, with major handset and equipment suppliers, such as Apple and Samsung, working towards using more recycled content and renewable energy in their manufacturing processes, extending device lifetimes, and supporting repair and recycling initiatives.

To date, 62 operators, representing 61 percent of industry revenue and 46 percent of industry connections, have committed to science-based targets aimed at reducing their direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2030, an increase of 12 operators since 2022.

These targets require operators to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity, move away from diesel generators, electrify their vehicle fleets, and engage with suppliers. A significant proportion of operators have also committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, accounting for 39 percent of mobile connections and 43 percent of global revenue.

“The environmental and financial benefits of climate action are clear to the mobile industry,” said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA. “Mobile operators are staking a leadership position on climate, and with nearly 25 percent of all electricity used by our sector now coming from renewable sources, moving beyond target setting to demonstrable action.”

The report highlights regional variations in the adoption of renewable electricity, with European operators purchasing the most renewable energy, at over 70 percent on average, and North American operators achieving around half that, although they are expected to close the gap with new energy purchasing contracts.

“The digital transition is a powerful enabler of a more sustainable economy,” Giusti said. “Achieving it will require stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector on all fronts. It is important to recognise the impact that government policies and regulations can have on operators’ ability to invest in and deploy more energy-efficient networks.”

