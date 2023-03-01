Mobile World Congress 2023: Meet Moto Rizr, Motorola's rollable concept phone

The rollable Moto Rizr features a 5-inch display that can be rolled up to a 6.5-inch display with just a double tap. But that's not all. The device has many other features that are sure to impress consumers.

Motorola unveiled their latest innovation at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) dubbed the Moto Rizr, and it's safe to say it was one of the most talked-about devices of the event. The rollable concept device is a game-changer in the world of smartphones, and it's easy to see why.

Angelina Gomez, Global Product Marketing at Motorola, demonstrated the device's capabilities during an interview. She showed how the device automatically expands to a larger screen size when watching a video on YouTube, providing users with a more immersive viewing experience. The device's keyboard also adjusts to the size of the screen, allowing for a seamless transition between the compact and extended view.

The rollable concept device's camera capabilities are also impressive. The rear camera allows users to take control of the frame, making sure they get the perfect shot. The device also has a selfie cam that rolls down from the top, providing users with an easy way to take selfies.

The device is only a concept and would not be available in the market anytime soon, but it's already generating a lot of buzz. It's expected to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry and revolutionise the way we use our devices. Consumers are eagerly waiting for the launch of this innovative device.

The rollable concept device by Motorola is one of the few concept devices that consumers can actually try out. The device is intuitive and easy to use, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a new smartphone experience.

