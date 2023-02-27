Mobile World Congress 2023 Live Updates: Honor's first foldable Magic Vs launches globally at 1,599 euros

Honor also launched the Magi5 and Magic5 Pro lineup. The non-Pro model will start at 899 euros for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Pro will cost 1,199 euros (around $1,267) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Both smartphones will be available in the UK in May and later this year in other global markets.
During its presentation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Honor said that the company’s first foldable phone dubbed the Honor Magic VS will be available to buy in global markets starting at 1,599 euros (around $1,690) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The device will be first made available in the UK in June. Release dates in other global markets have not been announced yet.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei tells CNBC-TV18 during the MWC 2023 that a review for the Samsung S23 Ultra is currently under work. He hinted something similar earlier in February when he tweeted a photo of the device but shared a review of the OnePlus 11 instead. Pei also reviewed the iPhone 14 Pro in November last year.
HCL Technologies is focusing on new 5G acceleration products at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to Kalyan Kumar, Global CTO at HCL Tech. Kumar spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the company's solutions for helping enterprises and customers adopt 5G at scale.
OPPO showcased its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N2 Flip during the MWC 2023 Barcelona.
The main camera setup on the Find N2 Flip consists of a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wise shooter. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display. It also houses a 32MP selfie camera.
Find out more about the device here.
Lenovo showcased a refreshed version of its 'IdeaPad Duet 3i' laptop, with a bigger display, new processor options and more port options, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.
The refreshed 2-in-1 device comes with an 11-inch IPS touch display featuring a 5:3 aspect ratio, with the ability to display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and deliver a maximum brightness of 400 nits.
The IdeaPad Duet 3i weighs 697 grams and is a versatile PC that features the latest Intel N100 or N200 platforms, and also comes with Windows 11 Home or Pro.
Nokia shared a new brand identity along with a redesigned logo at the MWC 2023.
“Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before,” Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia said in a blog post.
Qualcomm on Monday announced the latest addition to its growing Snapdragon Digital Chassis connected car technology portfolio with its Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.
Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems are the world's first commercial modem-to-antenna 5G solution.
OnePlus showcased its latest concept smartphone the OnePlus 11 Concept, with new active cooling technology called Active CryoFlux. This technology is a game-changer in cooling technology as it can reduce the temperature of the device up to 2.1 degrees, improving the frame rate by three to four frames per second (fps) during gameplay.
Samsung on Monday announced that it will showcase its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2, 2023.
Through 'immersive and interactive' exhibitions, visitors to the Samsung booth will get a 'first-hand' look at the most recent Samsung Galaxy innovations, the company said in a blog post.
Mobile World Congress 2023: Cybersecurity firm SafeHouse Tech to showcase its flagship mobile security product, BodyGuard. Read more here.