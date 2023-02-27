English
Mobile World Congress 2023 Live Updates: Nokia unveils new brand identity with redesigned logo

By Pihu Yadav   Feb 27, 2023 6:38 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 kicked off in Barcelona with some exciting announcements, including the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 smartphone.

Live Updates

OPPO showcased its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N2 Flip during the MWC 2023 Barcelona.

The main camera setup on the Find N2 Flip consists of a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wise shooter. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display. It also houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Find out more about the device here.

Feb 27, 2023 6:38 PM

Lenovo showcased a refreshed version of its 'IdeaPad Duet 3i' laptop, with a bigger display, new processor options and more port options, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. 

The refreshed 2-in-1 device comes with an 11-inch IPS touch display featuring a 5:3 aspect ratio, with the ability to display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and deliver a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i weighs 697 grams and is a versatile PC that features the latest Intel N100 or N200 platforms, and also comes with Windows 11 Home or Pro.

Feb 27, 2023 6:27 PM

Nokia shared a new brand identity along with a redesigned logo at the MWC 2023.

“Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before,” Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia said in a blog post.

Mobile World Congress 2023 Live Updates: Nokia unveils new brand identity with redesigned logo
Feb 27, 2023 5:54 PM

Qualcomm on Monday announced the latest addition to its growing Snapdragon Digital Chassis connected car technology portfolio with its Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. 

Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems are the world's first commercial modem-to-antenna 5G solution.

Feb 27, 2023 5:25 PM

OnePlus showcased its latest concept smartphone the OnePlus 11 Concept, with new active cooling technology called Active CryoFlux. This technology is a game-changer in cooling technology as it can reduce the temperature of the device up to 2.1 degrees, improving the frame rate by three to four frames per second (fps) during gameplay.

Feb 27, 2023 5:08 PM

Xiaomi also announced the Xiaomi 13 Pro during the MWC 2023. The pricing for India will be revealed on February 28 at noon.

Feb 27, 2023 4:45 PM

Samsung on Monday announced that it will showcase its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2, 2023. 

Through 'immersive and interactive' exhibitions, visitors to the Samsung booth will get a 'first-hand' look at the most recent Samsung Galaxy innovations, the company said in a blog post.

Feb 27, 2023 4:41 PM

Mobile World Congress 2023: Cybersecurity firm SafeHouse Tech to showcase its flagship mobile security product, BodyGuard. Read more here.

Feb 27, 2023 4:38 PM

