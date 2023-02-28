Mobile World Congress 2023: Intel launches 4th gen Xeon Scalable Processors with vRAN boost

Intel announced its breakthrough performance by demonstrating the industry's first 1 Tbps 5G user plane function (UPF) workload performance on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Intel announced the launch of its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost. The processors deliver twice the capacity gains over the previous generation, within the same power envelope, and up to an additional 20 percent power savings with integrated acceleration. The launch meets the critical performance, scaling, and energy efficiency requirements.

Developed in collaboration with SK Telecom, Intel also announced the Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software. The software provides a 30 percent average run-time CPU power savings. Intel announced its breakthrough performance by demonstrating the industry's first 1 Tbps 5G user plane function (UPF) workload performance on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The need for high-performance, scalable, flexible, and energy-efficient systems is driving the transformation of mobile networks from fixed-function, hardware-based silicon and infrastructure to software-based, fully virtualised platforms running on general-purpose processors. Accelerating the virtualization of the RAN positions communications service providers (CoSPs) to meet future requirements while improving RAN energy efficiency and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO).

Intel also showcased the Intel Converged Edge Media Platform, alongside partners Broadpeak, China Mobile, Cloudsky, Thundersoft, and ZTE. The platform delivers multiple video services from a shared, multitenant architecture and leverages cloud-native scalability to intelligently respond to shifting requirements.

Alongside the integrated network acceleration built into 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel is expanding its Agilex 7 FPGAs and eASIC N5X structure ASIC devices for cloud, communications, and embedded applications. As cloud service providers (CSPs) begin transitioning from 200G to 400G networks in 2023, with CoSPs to follow suit in 2024, Intel Agilex 7 FPGA AGI 041 devices will enable next-generation 400G infrastructure acceleration solutions. AGI 041 devices deliver the right balance of capacity, power efficiency, and performance for the 400G Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) and networking solutions.

The launch of the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with vRAN Boost marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile networks. The processors will help communications service providers meet future requirements while improving energy efficiency and reducing TCO.

Catch the live updates of the Mobile World Congress 2023 here.