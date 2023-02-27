Mobile World Congress 2023: HCLTech launches 2 new tech services for 5G ecosystem

The Noida-based company’s two news services include a 5G system integration framework (5G SF), and CloudSMART Modernization Experience and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE).

Technology giant HCLTech, on Monday, said that it has launched two new technology solutions for the 5G ecosystem at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

The solutions leverage its differentiated portfolio across digital, engineering, cloud and software to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises supercharge their 5G readiness and accelerate the monetisation of their investments, the company claimed in its press release.

“We are thrilled to be launching these two new services to transform the ways in which enterprises across industries view their strategies for business growth and development," said Kalyan Kumar, CTO, Head of Ecosystems & Chief Product Officer, Products & Platforms at HCLTech.

HCLTech’s 5G SF enables public and private 5G operators to deploy and integrate critical components of a future-ready network. Additionally, CSPs, enterprises, hyperscalers, chip and equipment manufacturers will benefit from virtual functions onboarding, significant operational efficiencies and enhanced network and user experiences.

“Communication service providers and enterprises need a system integration partner that can scale in diverse technology domains to integrate, deploy and operate 5G networks. With our 5G system integration framework, we have created a differentiated set of services to address the unique system integration requirements for disaggregated and distributed network domains that include RAN, transport and core,” said Vijay Guntur, President and Head, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

The technology major’s CloudSMART Modernization Experience offering for telecom supports the adoption of open-source and off-the-shelf IT vendor solutions, which gives telecom service providers the flexibility of developing tailored solutions by combining best-of-breed platforms from multiple network solutions providers, the company revealed.

However, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) solution enables a complete set of practices required to successfully run telecom operations at scale using modern Cloud Native platforms. It also lets telecom service providers improve and maintain industry-best reliability levels through implementing advanced SRE practices within their operations, ultimately gaining efficiencies while reducing lock-in with traditional telecom network providers, the company added.

Furthermore, the Noida headquartered company, in partnership with Dell Technologies will provide network modernisation solutions to CSPs and enterprises.

Under the partnership, HCLTech will provide end-to-end system integration services for vRAN (virtualised radio access networks), ORAN (open radio access networks), private 5G networks and edge/multi-access edge computing deployments, including telecom network transformation, design, interoperability, optimisation and managed services. While Dell Technologies will let CSPs modernize their network infrastructure to transform service delivery and simplify operations by performing platform integration services, including implementing engineered telecom cloud platforms, testing, automation and orchestration.

Dell Technologies will also provide carrier-grade support and managed services designed for telecom operators and enterprises, the company added.

Last month, the company announced it Q3 earnings. HCLTech’s net profit rose over 17.4 percent at Rs 4,096 crore against Rs 3,489 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year. The company also saw an increase in its EBIT margin, which came in at 19.6 percent as compared to 17.9 percent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year. However, the total contract value of the company declined by 1.6 percent to $2,347m against $2,384 m in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year.

The company saw a decline in its attrition rate during the third quarter of FY23 as compared to 23.80 percent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year.

HCL Tech’s stock settled at Rs 1,083.95 per share, down one percent, when the market closed.

