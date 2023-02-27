Mobile World Congress 2023 | HCL Tech focuses on new 5G products: CTO Kalyan Kumar

HCL's software division's products will help connect the digital and network sides of a telco and drive revenue. The engineering services will modernise telcos' network capabilities and improve customer experience.

HCL Technologies is focusing on new 5G acceleration products at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to Kalyan Kumar, Global CTO at HCL Tech. Kumar spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the company's solutions for helping enterprises and customers adopt 5G at scale.

HCL's software division will be presenting its products to help connect the digital and network sides of a telco and drive revenue. The company's engineering services help telecom operators modernise their network capabilities to improve digital experiences and customer experiences.

“We work with telco operators, in terms of helping them deploy their modernised network capability to improve their digital experience, customer experience, and drive better revenue. We have engineering services, which work with the telco in terms of the packet core network, and those pieces, but also help network equipment providers, a lot of the OEMs were also customers for us, in helping them build and modernise their network equipment, both from chipset from the silicon up to software,” Kumar added.

He also noted that the MWC has highlighted three key trends — investment in 5G monetisation, the role of cloud hyper scalars, and the blurring lines between private and public networks.

Talking about the trends in technology Kumar said, “There is a clear push around the way digital engineering enabled by cloud is becoming the centre of the use of cloud modernisation... cloud adoption is really powering both the digital adoption as well as the engineering. And then there's a big shift towards software realisation as a lot of customers are trying to build software products or software platforms, and are trying to accelerate around the species. So I think the outlook looks to be customers are really looking at adopting digital at the core, they will obviously look at optimisation and other pieces as part of the regular enterprise.”

Kumar said HCL was not looking to acquire spectrum in India but to partner with telecom operators to deliver solutions. Finally, Kumar emphasised that the key trend in technology is the realisation that digital is no longer just an enabler but is becoming the business itself.

