Mobile World Congress 2023: Cybersecurity firm SafeHouse Tech to showcase its flagship mobile security product, BodyGuard

Indo-Israeli cybersecurity company SafeHouse Tech has confirmed that it will be participating in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The company said that it will be unveiling the latest version of its flagship mobile security product, BodyGuard, which was launched in 2019 and has since secured more than 2.5 million Indian users.

The MWC is a prominent international industry event that witnesses the introduction of countless groundbreaking companies for global consumers. This year, it is scheduled from February 27 to March 3. SafeHouse Tech will be debuting in MWC 2023 as the company is also venturing into global markets.

According to Aditya Narang, Co-founder & CBO at SafeHouse Tech, "Our objective is to ensure the safety and privacy of every internet user's digital identity and we aim to demonstrate this commitment to global consumers in MWC 2023."

He further added, "Our flagship product, BodyGuard is changing the cybersecurity landscape by offering a comprehensive and secure digital experience to its users. With its AI cyber defence features, multiple secured VPN servers, and a complimentary cyber insurance cover, BodyGuard provides its users with a secure digital future."

SafeHouse Tech said that it is excited to showcase its innovative solutions at MWC 2023. The company is poised to make a big impact at the event and looks forward to connecting with key players in the mobile communications industry.