Mobile World Congress 2023: Carl Pei discusses starting Nothing from scratch and the plan forward

Pei also hinted that Nothing might open its retail stores in India soon adding that he has been looking at locations in Delhi and Bangalore for the same. Given that the portfolio of the company is extremely limited, the idea becoming reality could potentially take years.
Carl Pei has been a part of the founding teams of two major brand names in the smartphone industry OnePlus and Nothing, that too in just one decade. CNBC-TV18 caught up with the Nothing founder during the Mobile World Congress 2023 to discuss his journey till now and what the future holds.
Recommended ArticlesView All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly
Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Pei said that setting up Nothing was more difficult as it was an independent organisation and not part of something bigger. So much so that he advises people against it. “In our business, you have to do supply chain, you have to do engineering on the hardware side, on the software side, you have to do design, you have to do marketing, you have to do customer service, you have to do sales…It's just so complicated,” he added.
He also said that in 2023 he is most excited about Nothing’s engineering capabilities. With experience, the team is better than before and even bigger than where it started. The Nothing community would most likely see a glimpse of this in the upcoming Nothing phone (2), which Pei says is a more premium device than its predecessor and could b launched later this year.
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus unveils OnePlus 11 Concept with innovative active cooling technology
When asked if this new smartphone would be a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pei said, “I think our approach is to make our products more and more differentiated. So, we took the first step with the phone (1), which was quite different from other smartphones at that time, the phone (2) will be even more different than smartphones at its time. So, I don't really know who it's competing with. We're just trying to bring some more interesting and thoughtful technology to the world.”
Pei also hinted that Nothing might open its retail stores in India soon adding that he has been looking at locations in Delhi and Bangalore for the same. Given that the portfolio of the company is extremely limited, the idea becoming reality could potentially take years.
Catch the live updates of the Mobile World Congress 2023 here.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!