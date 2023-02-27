English
Mobile World Congress 2023: Carl Pei discusses starting Nothing from scratch and the plan forward

By Shibani Gharat  Feb 27, 2023 9:07:09 PM IST (Published)

Pei also hinted that Nothing might open its retail stores in India soon adding that he has been looking at locations in Delhi and Bangalore for the same. Given that the portfolio of the company is extremely limited, the idea becoming reality could potentially take years.

Carl Pei has been a part of the founding teams of two major brand names in the smartphone industry OnePlus and Nothing, that too in just one decade. CNBC-TV18 caught up with the Nothing founder during the Mobile World Congress 2023 to discuss his journey till now and what the future holds.

Pei said that setting up Nothing was more difficult as it was an independent organisation and not part of something bigger. So much so that he advises people against it. “In our business, you have to do supply chain, you have to do engineering on the hardware side, on the software side, you have to do design, you have to do marketing, you have to do customer service, you have to do sales…It's just so complicated,” he added.
He also said that in 2023 he is most excited about Nothing’s engineering capabilities. With experience, the team is better than before and even bigger than where it started. The Nothing community would most likely see a glimpse of this in the upcoming Nothing phone (2), which Pei says is a more premium device than its predecessor and could b launched later this year.
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus unveils OnePlus 11 Concept with innovative active cooling technology
When asked if this new smartphone would be a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pei said, “I think our approach is to make our products more and more differentiated. So, we took the first step with the phone (1), which was quite different from other smartphones at that time, the phone (2) will be even more different than smartphones at its time. So, I don't really know who it's competing with. We're just trying to bring some more interesting and thoughtful technology to the world.”
Catch the live updates of the Mobile World Congress 2023 here.
