Google has removed TikTok clone Zynn from Play Store days after it took down and later restored Mitron, an Indian version of the popular Chinese social media app.

Zynn, which originates from China, was taken down for violating Google rules. Wired reported that Zynn was full of content stolen from TikTok. Popular TikTok celebrities too had their content copied on the clone.

Zynn appeared last last month on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, and quickly gained traction, racking 3 million downloads on the former. It was soon ranked atop Apple’s list of most popular free apps.

Its model of financial reward for users who watched videos on the platform and affiliated marketing techniques that rewarded users for bringing in more users paid Zynn rich dividends as its downloads soared.

But flouting Google's rules has put brakes on its ambitions for now.

Earlier this month, Google took down Mitron, a TikTok clone built by two Indian engineers as an alternative to the Chinese app. Mitron attempted to capitalise on the anti-China sentiment prevalent in India amid heightened border tensions between India and China.

However, Mitron was taken down for flouting Google’s rules. It was later restored after addressing issues flagged by Google.