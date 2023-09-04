CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsMinistry of AYUSH website in Jharkhand breached, patient and doctor records exposed: Report

Ministry of AYUSH website in Jharkhand breached, patient and doctor records exposed: Report

According to CloudSEK, approximately 500 login credentials and contact information of 737 individuals who used the "Contact Us" form have been exposed.

Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Sept 4, 2023 6:07:54 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Ministry of AYUSH website in Jharkhand breached, patient and doctor records exposed: Report
Confidential details of several patients were reportedly leaked in a data breach on the official website of the Ministry of AYUSH in Jharkhand, a crucial resource offering information on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy treatments.

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK was the first to report the data breach on the website, which contains a database totalling 7.3 MB, containing over 3.2 lakh patient records, with personally identifiable information (PII) and medical diagnoses.
Even more alarming, the compromised data extends to include sensitive information about doctors, encompassing their PII, login credentials, usernames, passwords, and contact numbers.
CloudSEK pinpointed the source of this breach to the servers of the websi, which are developed by bitsphere.in. “The link between the compromised data and Ayush Jharkhand's website was established by cross-referencing chatbot and blog post data shared by the threat actor with publicly accessible data on the website,” the firm said in a statement.
According to CloudSEK, approximately 500 login credentials and contact information of 737 individuals who used the "Contact Us" form have been exposed. Along with that, 472 records containing PII details of doctors, PII data of 91 doctors, along with information about their postings, have been breached.
The ramifications of this data breach are substantial and could lead to account takeovers as a result of leaked data, brute force attacks exploiting common or weak passwords and even increased vulnerability to sophisticated phishing attacks.
CloudSEK has notified the affected organisation and advised mitigation.
Also Read: Data breach costs in India hit record high in 2023 but AI and automation can help: IBM Security report
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cybersecurityData breach

Recommended Articles

View All
LSE Group draws up plans for blockchain-based digital assets business: Report

LSE Group draws up plans for blockchain-based digital assets business: Report

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India working with industry on transition timeline for controversial data protection regime

India working with industry on transition timeline for controversial data protection regime

Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Elon Musk fired former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for lacking this leadership quality, reveals report

Elon Musk fired former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for lacking this leadership quality, reveals report

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X