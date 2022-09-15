Mindtree designs remote digital solution for L&T's green hydrogen plant in Gujarat

By CNBC-TV18

IT company Mindtree on Thursday (September 15) said it has designed and implemented a digital command and control solution for Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) recently-commissioned green hydrogen plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

Built using Insights NxT, the IoT and data analytics platform of Mindtree NxT, the state-of-the-art solution enables remote monitoring and control of all services at the plant to help optimise operational and energy costs, and drive effective utilisation of resources such as solar energy and battery energy storage systems, the company said in an exchange filing.

The solution is equipped with preventive and predictive data analytics capabilities to provide real-time insights into plant performance and support data-driven decision-making. This will help reduce the plant's carbon footprint and improve operational agility by increasing electrolyser efficiency and reducing downtime, it said.

The solution utilises Insights NxT platform to interface with complex operational technology systems to capture mission-critical data, and to streamline energy consumption. This aids quicker adoption of new clean energy, improved environmental monitoring and reporting, and competitive pricing of products and services, it added.

Derek M. Shah, Senior Vice President and Head of Green Manufacturing and Development at L&T, said, "The solution developed by Mindtree will help us effectively reduce the plant’s carbon footprint by mixing green hydrogen with natural gas, facilitating swifter adoption of cleaner fuel and alternative energy sources. This will boost our ability to better fulfil our sustainability goals while significantly enhancing our operational efficiency."

"Armed with sophisticated edge-to experience and IoT capabilities, the solution will provide further impetus to clean energy through enhanced, real-time data from electrolyzer instrumentation, control system, and related ecosystem with advanced AI/ML algorithms.

“It sets a new benchmark in intelligent systems that can turn data into sound sustainability decisions, responsible actions, and profitable outcomes," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, at Mindtree.