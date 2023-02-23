Mindgrove Technologies, a semiconductor startup, raises $2.32M in seed funding led by Sequoia Capital India

Indian semiconductor start-up, Mindgrove Technologies, has secured $2.325 million in seed funding from investors led by Sequoia Capital India for its best-in-class performance, low power System on Chips (SoCs) designed specifically for Edge signal processing and vision applications.

Indian semiconductor start-up, Mindgrove Technologies, has secured $2.325 million in seed funding from investors led by Sequoia Capital India. Other investors in the funding round include Speciale Invest and Whiteboard Capital, as well as Ashwini Asokan, CEO of Mad Street Den, and Nischay Goel, CIO of Duro Capital, who participated in their personal capacity.

Based in Chennai, Mindgrove Technologies was founded in 2021 by Shashwath T R and Sharan Srinivas J. The company designs System on Chips (SoCs) that offer best-in-class performance with low power, making them ideal for applications where power usage is constrained, such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, security, and aviation.

Microchips, including SoCs, RAM, and others, are found in almost everything from phones, computers, and TVs to fridges, cars, and airplanes, and are a critical global resource for modern life.

Mindgrove's mission to design chips in India for the Indian market aligns well with India's semiconductor needs, which have grown significantly over the last two decades, said Shashwath, the CEO, and co-founder of Mindgrove Technologies.

Mindgrove's series of three SoCs are designed specifically for Edge signal processing and vision applications. They are based on the “Shakti” core microprocessor, one of India’s first industrial-grade microprocessors.

The Shakti microprocessor was developed at the Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Lab at IIT Madras, under the Digital India RISC-V program funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Mindgrove's journey so far has been made possible by a unique collaboration between government, academia, and industry. While the semiconductor industry is a global industry, collaborations like these have yielded high returns for countries such as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan in recent decades.

Shashwath expressed his excitement about partnering with Sequoia Capital India, Speciale Invest, and Whiteboard, saying that their investment is a show of faith in fabless technology developed in India for India and the world.

Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Partner at Surge, said, "The 'Shakti' processor core that was built in Professor Kamakoti's lab is a marvel of design and tech, and points to India being perhaps the only other country in the world (apart from the US/China) that has the deep engineering and design skills to build something like this.

Sequoia Capital India is proud to partner with Mindgrove and work closely with Shashwath and Sharan to build a major semiconductor company of the future from India.”

Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, added, “Mindgrove Technologies is leading the charge in cutting-edge chip design, and we are proud to be a part of their vision.

Their SoCs are a game-changer in the industry, and the team, supported by the expertise of IIT Madras, makes them a highly attractive investment opportunity. It was a no-brainer for us to be a part of their journey.”

Sandeep Tandon, Partner at Whiteboard Capital, said, "At a time when India is pushing for a self-reliant electronics ecosystem, the Mindgrove team stands out as a clear trendsetter and technology leader who can develop unique SoC solutions for India and the world's needs. This is a bet on the future of India."

Overall, Mindgrove Technologies' success in securing seed funding highlights the growing demand for cutting-edge semiconductor technology in India, and the country's potential to become a major player in this industry.