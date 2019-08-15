Business
Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
Updated : August 15, 2019 01:51 PM IST
A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company collects voice data to provide voice-enabled services for Skype and Cortana and sometimes uses vendors to assist in improving these services.
