#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Microsoft's AI-based technology to automate driver license tests in India

Updated : October 30, 2019 11:52 AM IST

Microsoft Research has developed a smartphone-based driving test system that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to make a fair analysis of a driver's ability before issuing him or her a license.
The system has already been deployed at Dehradun Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Uttarakhand and is ready for wider adoption across the country and beyond, Microsoft said on Wednesday.
The technology that Microsoft developed to automate driver's license tests is called HAMS, which is short for Harnessing AutoMobiles for Safety.
Microsoft's AI-based technology to automate driver license tests in India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV