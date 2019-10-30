Technology
Microsoft's AI-based technology to automate driver license tests in India
Updated : October 30, 2019 11:52 AM IST
Microsoft Research has developed a smartphone-based driving test system that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to make a fair analysis of a driver's ability before issuing him or her a license.
The system has already been deployed at Dehradun Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Uttarakhand and is ready for wider adoption across the country and beyond, Microsoft said on Wednesday.
The technology that Microsoft developed to automate driver's license tests is called HAMS, which is short for Harnessing AutoMobiles for Safety.
