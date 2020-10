The battle in the gaming console segment is heating up with two global giants—Sony and Microsoft—teasing the fans with price and launch details of their widely anticipated products in the festive season. Sony, the Japanese electronics maker of the popular PlayStation has revealed the price of its next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5 but has kept enthusiasts guessing about the launch date of PS5. Rival Microsoft, however, has been quick to announce the launch date of its Xbox Series X and S on November 10.

Let's have a closer look at the two gaming consoles in terms of price, design and specifications:

Price range:

Sony has announced that the new PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 for the Standard Version whereas the Digital Edition will be available at Rs 39,990. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X will be available at par with the standard version at Rs 49,990. The Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990.

Furthermore, Sony also announced the pricing of its accessories in India. The DualSense Wireless Controller will cost Rs 5,990 with the charging station priced at Rs 2,590. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will be available at Rs 8,590. Sony's Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590.

Design and Specifications:

The design approach of the two consoles is quite different from each other. This could appeal differently to its consumers. Xbox X offers a minimalistic design approach whereas PS5 boasts a flashy design.

The Xbox X gives a rectangular tower-like appearance resembling a desktop PC and PlayStation 5 has sleek curves that is a new addition to its previous generation devices.

In terms of hardware, the Xbox X has a custom Octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU with a clock speed of 3.8GH. Whereas, PlayStation 5 offers an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor clocked at 3.5GHz.

Additionally, the Xbox X's RDNA 2 GPU can churn out 12 teraflops of raw Processing Power. PS5 on the other hand can churn 10.3 teraflops with an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine.