Inspired by the architecture of Taj Mahal, Microsoft launched its new India Development Centre (IDC) in Delhi-NCR.

The centre — an amalgamation of the latest Microsoft technologies and materials sourced locally — has intricate artwork by local artisans, which elevate its aesthetics. These have been inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage.

The centre is replete with marble inlays, vaulted doorways, arches and marble domes — a testimony to India’s rich craftsmanship and heritage.

The Redmond-based software giant said that the centre was in line with its commitment to sustainability, with the facility having provisions for energy and water conservation to reduce carbon footprint. This is Microsoft’s third data centre in India.

In a blog on the company website, Microsoft said that the centre will serve as a hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation.

The Noida-based centre is Microsoft’s third development centre in India, after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The blog also stated that the centre will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas such as business and productivity tools, AI, cloud and enterprise, core services, and the company’s new gaming division.

Rajiv Kumar, the managing director at Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd, stated that this “architectural tribute to the iconic Taj Mahal was made with constant considerations to meet our deep commitment to sustainability and support for local artisans and materials”. He added: “The excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world.”

Talking about the Noida IDC, Riku Pentikainen, the regional director at Asia Real Estates Operations, said that it was one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces. “I feel the team overdid themselves,” he added. Recently, IDC opened additional office space in Hyderabad, which has workstations-on-wheels, Scrum areas, Microsoft Teams AV-enabled meeting rooms, and breakout hubs.