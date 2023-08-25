Microsoft unveils five-point blueprint for responsible AI governance in India

In a move aimed at shaping the course of artificial intelligence (AI) development and deployment in India, tech giant Microsoft has introduced a comprehensive blueprint for responsible AI governance. The company's Vice Chair and President, Brad Smith, released a whitepaper titled Governing AI: A blueprint for India through a blog post, outlining a five-point approach to guide the advancement of AI governance within the country.

The rapid proliferation of AI technology across various sectors has brought to the forefront concerns related to ethics, accountability, and oversight. Microsoft's blueprint underscores the necessity of not only capitalising on the opportunities presented by AI but also ensuring robust control mechanisms to safeguard against unintended consequences.

“Earlier this year, the global population exceeded eight billion people. Today, one out of every six people on Earth live in India. India is experiencing a significant technological transformation that presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage innovation for economic growth. This paper offers some of our ideas and suggestions as a company, placed in the Indian context,” Smith said in his blog post.

A central theme of Microsoft's approach is collaboration. The blueprint focuses on the importance of joint efforts between governmental bodies and private entities to establish AI safety frameworks. This cooperative approach is also extended internationally, advocating for cross-border cooperation in regulating AI's development and deployment.

One of the notable recommendations put forth in the blueprint is the integration of safety brakes within AI systems that oversee critical infrastructure. This proposal aims to maintain human oversight and bolster resilience, particularly in high-risk scenarios. By integrating safety measures directly into AI systems, Microsoft envisions a safer and more dependable AI landscape.

Recognising the complexities of AI regulation , the blueprint highlights the need for legal and regulatory frameworks tailored to AI technologies. The paper suggests that existing laws should be adapted to address AI applications, while new regulations and licensing should be introduced for advanced AI models. Furthermore, infrastructure operators are urged to assume accountability for the AI systems under their purview.

Transparency emerges as a foundational principle in Microsoft 's blueprint. The company pledges to provide annual transparency reports on its AI initiatives, enhancing visibility into AI development and deployment. Microsoft also advocates for expanded access to AI resources for academic research and the broader public, enabling a better understanding of AI's capabilities and limitations.

Lastly, the blueprint underscores the significance of public-private partnerships in addressing societal challenges through AI. The document posits that tackling AI's multifaceted impacts requires a coordinated approach that spans both public and private sectors. By pooling resources and expertise, stakeholders can collaboratively develop solutions that leverage AI's potential to address pressing societal issues.