Microsoft Corp. on Thursday launched a pair of new laptops including Windows 10 Surface laptop Go and Surface Pro X. The Company aims to entice students and budget shoppers with Surface Laptop Go's smaller and more affordable features. Microsoft has also unveiled several new Surface and Microsoft accessories.

Microsoft is currently accepting pre-orders only for the Surface Pro X in India ahead of the laptops’ availability on October 13, the offer is limited to commercial customers for now.

Specifications:

The Laptop Go features a smaller 12.4-inch touch screen display as compared to the 13.5-inch display in the previous Surface Laptop 3. It also flaunts a precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel. Though the company’s PixelSense technology is still the same. It’s running at 1536 x 1024 resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The new Laptop Go has a 720p HD webcam and also houses two studio-quality mics for better video calling.

Although, the Laptop Go lacks facial recognition support through Windows Hello. Some of the variants make up for the loss with a fingerprint scanner. The laptop also sports 13 hours of battery life and an Intel Corp. processor.

Price and colour:

