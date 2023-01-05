After January 10, Windows 7, 8.1 will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates, as per Microsoft’s blog.

Microsoft will be ending support for its Windows 8.1 operating systems from January 10. The company in a support page blog wrote that the Windows 8.1 OS will reach the end of support on January 10 after which the company will stop providing technical assistance and software updates for the OS.

Microsoft will also be ending support and Extended Security updates for its Windows 7 operating system.

Further, the blog said that it will not offer the Extended Security Update (ESU) program for its Windows 8.1 OS, unlike the Windows 7 OS. The Extended Security Update (ESU) program is the last option for customers who need to run certain legacy Microsoft products after the end of support.

This means that Windows PC users, who are still running the Windows 8.1 OS, will no longer get the critical security updates to safeguard their PCs and their data.

After the end of support, Windows 8.1 will no longer receive security updates, bug fixes, non-security updates, technical support, or online technical content updates. The following editions of Windows 8.1 are included in this:

Enterprise

Enterprise N

N

Pro with Media Center

Professional

Professional N

SL

Also, the Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported on Windows 8.1 as the OS will no longer meet the system requirements.

The PCs running on Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 operating system will continue to work even after January 10. However, the devices will be vulnerable to bugs, malware and other security threats online.

Microsoft has recommended that users who still have devices running Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 should upgrade to Windows 11.