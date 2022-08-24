Microsoft to create 1 lakh job opportunities for persons with disabilities

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Microsoft will provide tech skilling, mentorship, internship and employment, bringing together over 100 organisations in India across sectors like financial services, manufacturing, retail, and technology. The tech giant is collaborating with NGO EnAble India.

Tech giant Microsoft is collaborating with non-profit organisation EnAble India to open up one lakh job opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) as part of its initiative called ‘Inclusion To Action.’

EnAble India has been working for economic independence and dignity of PwDs since 1999.

With the new initiative, Microsoft aims to bring together over 100 organisations in India across sectors like financial services, manufacturing, retail and technology to work together on various tech skilling, mentorship, internship and employment initiatives.

Microsoft inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EnAble India to create an ecosystem that will bring together job seekers and providers with initiatives ranging from tech skilling and mentorship to internships and jobs.

The technical skilling programmes will help the candidates enhance their understanding of digital accessibility at a time when organisations are increasingly focusing on hybrid work strategies.

Higher representation of PwDs will also ensure inclusive product development, which can, in turn, aid technology users with disabilities, Microsoft said in a statement. Apart from this, persons with disabilities will also get access to training curriculum on modern workplace applications, which will increase their productivity.

Microsoft’s collaboration with EnAble India will help engage with multiple stakeholders across industry to transform employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, said in a statement.

“All of us now need to act with bolder ambition to empower this large untapped talent pool to achieve more,” Maheshwari said.

The collaboration between Microsoft and EnAble India follows the tech giant’s five-year global commitment to help decrease the gap in education, employment and access to technology for PwDs across the globe.