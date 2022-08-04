Microsoft Teams now completely optimised for Macs with M1 and M2 chips

By CNBCTV18.com

To help its users work easier and faster on their favourite devices, tech giant Microsoft announced that it had created a native version of the Microsoft Teams app optimised for Mac devices with Apple silicon.

The company said it was rolling out a production-grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it would run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with M1 and M2 chipsets.

"For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimised Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings," it added.

According to The Verge, the existing version of Microsoft Teams has been running as a regular app using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation, and native support for Teams on Apple Silicon has been a highly requested feature. While all Mac users of Teams will eventually be automatically upgraded to this new app update, the rollout will take place over months rather than days or weeks.

The generally available version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.

"We are excited about the Teams innovations we are delivering for our Mac user community and would love to hear your feedback about your experience using our latest features," the company said.

This native version of the Teams app comes almost two years post the release of the native versions of Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and OneNote for M1 Macs.