Microsoft finally launched its Surface Laptop Go 2 in India on Tuesday. The laptop comes to Indian markets two months later than it hit the international markets and that too at almost twice the price.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB RAM. It comes in two variants in terms of storage — the 128 GB version, which costs Rs 73,999 and the 256 GB one, which costs Rs 80,999. The price for business consumers is different and starts from Rs 79,090.

In the US, the 128 GB laptop costs USD 599 (around Rs48,000) and the 256 GB variant costs USD 699 (around Rs55,000).

The laptop weighs about 1.1 kg with a 12.4-inch PixelSense display and does not see a significant change in the design of the model with the Microsoft logo still at the centre giving a premium feel to the user. It comes with a USB Type-C port, a regular USB port to connect external devices and a standard Surface Connect port to charge the device.

Microsoft has also announced that it will let users change the keyboard, trackpad, display, battery and the Surflink cable but has not shared any details about the repair program in India. This could mean that the company either has plans to bring the initiative to the country at a later stage or not at all.

The laptop is exclusively available on Amazon and Reliance Digital.