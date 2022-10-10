By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Microsoft could potentially unveil the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and a new Surface Studio 3 in its fall event.

Microsoft is gearing up for its customary fall Surface event on October 12 and as per rumours, this year’s event could be jam-packed. As per reports, the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models, and a long-overdue Surface Studio could be launched at the event along with some other products. Here is what to expect and all you need to know about Microsoft’s Surface event.

Surface 9 Pro

The Surface Pro 9 tablet could be one of the major products to be unveiled at the event. The new model is expected to merge the ARM-based Surface Pro X into the regular Pro family.

The Surface 9 Pro may get a speed boost with 12th-generation Core i5 and i7 U-series processors. While the ARM versions will reportedly come with the SQ3, a custom variant of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. The device may come with a maximum of 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and support 5G.

As per an Engadget report, the Surface Pro 9 will largely resemble its predecessor and feature a 13-inch 120Hz display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a front 5-megapixel camera, a rear 10MP cam and support for the Slim Pen 2.

Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft released the Surface Laptop 4 in April 2021; thus, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has long been overdue.

Windows Central and WinFuture insiders claim the Surface Laptop 5 will be 13.5-inch and 15-inch portables with 12th-gen Core i5 and i7 processors. The most notable change would be the exclusion of any AMD Ryzen-powered variants of the Surface Laptop 5. The Surface 5 laptops may offer Thunderbolt 4 support for the first time.

The Surface Laptop 5’s design is also expected to be virtually unchanged.

Surface Studio 3

The latest version of the all-in-one desktop, Surface Studio was released in 2018. Its specifications are now outdated, and Microsoft is likely to launch the update in its fall event. As per Windows Central reports, the new PC will use the familiar chassis from the first two Studios, such as the signature tilting, and the stylus-friendly 28-inch display.

Microsoft is likely to upgrade the machine to an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU with Thunderbolt 4 ports. There may be an improved webcam with Dolby Vision HDR visuals and Dolby Atmos audio as well.

The new Surface Studio 3 may do away with the SD card slot, and feature 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Other Accessories

As per leaks an updated version of the Surface Keyboard and Surface Pen models that could come with the Surface Studio 3 could be unveiled at the event. A Surface Mouse revision may also be on the cards.

Microsoft Surface Event Details

The Microsoft Surface event will be held on October 12 and the broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10 AM ET). In the event, "the company will talk about devices" and the event will be streamed live via Microsoft's event website and on Microsoft's YouTube channel.