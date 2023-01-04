Microsoft spotlights digital tech for public good in FY22 India Impact Summary

The tech major cited engaging over 5.2 million Indian learners with digital skills content and extending connectivity to over 29 million people in nine Indian states and 50 districts in rural and semi-urban areas, among its various ESG achievements in India in 2022. Currently, Microsoft India has offices in 11 cities employing 20,000 employees.

Microsoft announced on Wednesday, January 4, that it launched the FY22 India Impact Summary, an annual report sharing progress against Microsoft’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals across the company.

In the foreword to the FY22 India Impact Summary, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “Our population scale platforms are creating new benchmarks for how countries can harness the power of digital technology for public good. With democratised access to data, organisations are recognising data as an asset class — and leveraging analytical and predictive power to use this data for good. Our diversity presents unique growth opportunities as we build templates of innovation for the planet. India is truly on the path to becoming the data capital of the planet.”

The report spanned four broad areas contributing to the progress in India by spotlighting stories of impact. Some of these are:

Support inclusive economic growth: Microsoft engaged over 5.2 million learners with digital skills content to help them pursue in-demand roles in an increasingly digital economy with its Global Skills Initiative.

Advance fundamental rights: Through Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, internet service provider AirJaldi extended connectivity to over 29 million people in nine Indian states and 50 districts in rural and semi-urban areas.

Create a sustainable future: In March 2022, Microsoft announced its intent to build its fourth data centre region in Hyderabad. This region, Microsoft said, will be built with sustainable design and operations in mind.

Earning trust: Through its role in the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative, Microsoft has equipped more than 1,200 chief information security officers (CISOs) and frontline IT staff in state and central governments and public sector organisations through cybersecurity awareness initiatives.

Currently, Microsoft India has offices in 11 cities employing 20,000 employees.