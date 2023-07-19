Microsoft shares end at record high after revealing AI subscription pricing

At its intraday high of $366.78, shares of Microsoft were nearly 4 percent higher than the average analyst price target of $353.60. Despite the surge, nearly 87 percent of the analysts tracking the stock continue to recommend buying it.

Shares of Microsoft jumped as much as 6 percent on Tuesday after providing details on pricing for some artificial-intelligence services. The stock closed at a record high, taking the rally on a year-to-date basis in excess of 50 percent.

The Satya Nadella-led company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service. Microsoft’s Copilot subscription service adds AI to the company’s popular Office products such as Word, Excel and Teams. It will cost an additional $30 per month and could increase monthly prices for enterprise customers as much as 83 percent, bringing in additional revenue through recurring subscriptions.

Microsoft Copilot was first announced in March this year and can design presentations, offer writing prompts, summarize meetings and rank incoming emails. It is already being tested by over 600 customers like Goodyear, and General Motors, although Microsoft has not specified when it will be made available to the wider public.

Not only Microsoft, even shares of Apple, Meta and Netflix are trading above their average targets. Tesla is already 20 percent higher than forecasts with the weakest expected return among all Nasdaq 100 members.

The Nasdaq is now up over 40 percent on a year-to-date basis and majority of the rally has been fueled by investor excitement over AI. The Nasdaq 100 is now trading at 27 times estimated earnings, compared with its 10-year average of 20.8. Apple and Microsoft, the largest components of the index, are even pricier and are also above their long-term averages.

