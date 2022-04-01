Microsoft security chief on Metaverse: 'Quantum leap in tech brings various fraudsters'

Metaverse is a great opportunity to boost production but all companies “including rivals” should come together to ensure that the security of the platform is not compromised, says Charlie Bell, Microsoft’s Executive Vice-President for Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management.

In an elaborate blog post, Bell accepts that the adoption of Metaverse by businesses is inevitable but a “quantum leap in technology, brings with it various fraudsters, wheelers-dealers, and other suspicious-looking types”.

Underlining his security concerns, Bell wrote, “In the metaverse, fraud and phishing attacks targeting your identity could come from a familiar face – literally – like an avatar who impersonates your coworker, instead of a misleading domain name or email address.”

He added, “When you put on your business VR headset and go meet your boss - you might instead be meeting a fraudster looking to steal your money.”

Bell emphasised the need for a solid cybersecurity foundation, which can only happen when a “new way of working and collaborating” is created.

Presenting his solution to the security concerns in the Metaverse, Bell said that lessons learnt on “identity, transparency, and security” should be pooled by top companies and that only a powerful collaboration of top ideas will “enable this next wave of technology to reach its full potential”.

Bell, however, agreed that if companies missed the Metaverse opportunity, they will “needlessly deter the adoption of technologies with great potential for improving accessibility, collaboration, and business”.

