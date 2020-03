The number of people using Microsoft’s Skype video calling system has surged by 70 percent in a month to four crore people presently, as more individuals stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Monday.

Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220 percent from a month earlier, the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft added that it is re-branding its popular productivity suite Office 365 to ‘Microsoft 365’ beginning April 21, with new features including a family safety app that helps manage screen time across Windows PCs, Android, and Xbox.

Stay-at-home stocks like video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications and several gaming stocks have seen a surge recently as millions of people are expected to spend weeks or longer inside their homes.