Microsoft prepares to end support for Windows 8.1 next year

By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)
Existing Windows 8.1 users will have to either upgrade their operating system or buy a new device if they want to continue using their PC with regular security updates from Microsoft as the company prepares to cease support for the version from January 10, 2023.

Microsoft is preparing to start sending notifications to existing Windows 8.1 users about ceasing support on January 10, 2023. The notifications will be similar to those sent during the support cutoff of Windows 7.
Originally, Windows 8 lost support in 2016, which is not surprising given the poor reception of the operating system. In an attempt to match with the iPad, Microsoft brought on the very touch-first interface to Windows 8 by ditching the Start button and introducing tiles that covered the whole screen — a poor approach for a desktop-centric OS. Even after Microsoft tried to redeem itself with the Windows 8.1 update, users took absolutely no time in getting over its predecessor and forgetting about it.
In 2015, Windows 10 reversed a lot of changes made by Windows 8 and brought back the design that Windows loyalists have loved and appreciated for ages. The design was made sleeker in Windows 11 by completing getting rid of the Live Tiles from the Start menu.
Since Windows 8.1 will no longer support the Extended Security Update (ESU) program, users will have to decide between upgrading their operating system or buying a new device.
Microsoft explains in a support note that Windows 8.1 users can upgrade to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing the full software. Windows 11 is a free upgrade but a lot of Windows 8.1 devices might not support it given the strict hardware requirements. In case users still decide on keeping the Windows 8.1 OS post January 10, 2023, they will have to do so at their own risk as businesses won’t be able to pay for additional security patches.
