Microsoft pauses new Windows 11 update to some users; here is why

The company had warned against a manual upgrade to the latest update of Windows 11.

icrosoft has paused the rollout of the Windows 11 version 22H2 update to certain devices due to application incompatibility. The company has asked users not to manually update their devices to the latest version as the company is working on resolving incompatibility issues with certain devices and applications and is only offering the update to those devices where it detects no issues.

“If we detect that your device might have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we might put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved. Information regarding safeguard holds is available below on this page,” the company said on its page for the new update. The safeguard IDs are 41766570 and 41990091.

The company warned that some games and applications could witness performance issues like stuttering as these applications are somehow enabling GPU performance debugging.

In case you already downloaded the new OS upgrade and are experiencing performance issues, then the company has a solution. First is to update the game or application to the latest version which should resolve most of the issues. However, this is only a workaround and the tech giant is working on resolving the incompatibility issue in the meanwhile. GPU major Nvidia has already rolled out a new hotfix to fix gaming performance but Microsoft will need to resolve the root incompatibility issues.

The company did warn against manual upgrades to the latest update of Windows 11. “We recommend that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed", the company added. The company has also clarified that the issues are client-side and that all Microsoft Windows 11 servers are unaffected.

